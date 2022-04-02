Tantalizing matches set for S. Korea at FIFA World Cup

Trailing Son by one goal in the Premiership is Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese star back with Manchester United for his second tour of duty. With five FIFA Ballon d'Or awards to his name, Ronaldo is widely considered one of the greatest players ever. He has captured numerous championships over his career, including five UEFA Champions League crowns, but a World Cup title has eluded him. The closest he came was in his World Cup debut in 2006, when Portugal lost to France on penalties in the semifinals.