(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 2)

A closer look at what happened is worrisome. Kepco's original estimate was that the adjusted unit fuel cost should be raised by 33.8 won, reflecting the steep rise in global energy prices, but it proposed a 3 won increase due to the upper limit in the rate hike. As the government has even rejected a dramatically reduced rate hike, the incoming administration led by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has to shoulder the extra burden. The new administration would have to keep raising the rate in the next five years to narrow the gap between cost and price -- a dismal prospect at a time when the pandemic and the war in Ukraine still remain unresolved.