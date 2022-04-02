Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 02, 2022
SEOUL, Apr. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/03 Cloudy 10
Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 10
Suwon 14/02 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 15/03 Sunny 10
Daejeon 15/02 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 16/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 16/05 Sunny 0
Jeonju 15/03 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 16/04 Cloudy 20
Jeju 14/09 Sunny 20
Daegu 17/04 Cloudy 20
Busan 15/06 Cloudy 20
(END)
