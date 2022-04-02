Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 02, 2022

SEOUL, Apr. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/03 Cloudy 10

Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 10

Suwon 14/02 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 15/03 Sunny 10

Daejeon 15/02 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 16/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/03 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 16/04 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/09 Sunny 20

Daegu 17/04 Cloudy 20

Busan 15/06 Cloudy 20

(END)

