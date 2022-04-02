Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:08 April 02, 2022

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon warns over intensifying conflict in transition period (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 killed in crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon to announce Han Duk-su as prime minister nominee (Donga Ilbo)
-- End of social distancing measures looms (Segye Times)
-- Small- and medium-sized manufacturers suffer losses due to soaring raw material prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't eyes lifting social distancing measures 2 weeks later (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Progressive educators dream of job market that doesn't emphasize too much on education (Hankyoreh)
-- New KBO season opens (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't backtracks on plans to sell overseas mines amid rising raw material prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon to soon announce Han Duk-su as prime minister nominee (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!