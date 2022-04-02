Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon warns over intensifying conflict in transition period (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 killed in crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon to announce Han Duk-su as prime minister nominee (Donga Ilbo)
-- End of social distancing measures looms (Segye Times)
-- Small- and medium-sized manufacturers suffer losses due to soaring raw material prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't eyes lifting social distancing measures 2 weeks later (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Progressive educators dream of job market that doesn't emphasize too much on education (Hankyoreh)
-- New KBO season opens (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't backtracks on plans to sell overseas mines amid rising raw material prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon to soon announce Han Duk-su as prime minister nominee (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
