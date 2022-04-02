1906 -- A railway opens, linking Seoul, now in South Korea, and Sinuiju, now in North Korea. The 518.5-kilometer multi-rail line carried the largest traffic volume on the Korean Peninsula until the country was divided in 1948. South and North Korea agreed to reconnect the railway during the first inter-Korean summit in August 2000 and have worked on its construction since. Seoul expects the railway to boost exchanges with Pyongyang and save costs on the delivery of South Korean exports to China and Russia.

