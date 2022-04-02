Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Air Force holds funeral for pilots killed in trainer jet crash

All News 13:52 April 02, 2022

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The Air Force said Saturday it is holding a joint funeral for four pilots who were killed in a collision of two KT-1 trainer jets the previous day.

The funeral is taking place for three days from Saturday at the Air Force 3rd Training Wing in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and a ceremony will be held Monday.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho paid his tribute to the deceased in the morning, and Defense Minister Suh Wook will visit the funeral later in the day, according to military officials.

On Friday, two Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed near the base, killing all four pilots aboard the planes. Each jet carried a trainee pilot and a flight instructor.

Pilots parachute down in the sky over a field in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on April 1, 2022, after two Air Force KT-1 trainer jets collided in midair and crashed. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

