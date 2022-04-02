Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 2,510 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:17 April 02, 2022

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Saturday reported 2,510 additional COVID-19 cases in the military, raising the total caseload among service members to 86,905.

The new cases included 1,595 from the Army, 366 from the Air Force, 240 from the Navy, 159 from the Marine Corps and 128 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also one case from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and another from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 15,039 military personnel are under treatment.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!