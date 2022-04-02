Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
TOKYO, April 2 (Yonhap) -- An exhibition featuring art works on victims of the Japanese military sexual slavery kicked off in Tokyo on Saturday despite protests from Japanese right-wing activists.
"Non-Freedom of Expression Exhibition" opened for a four-day run at a public gallery in Kunitachi, Tokyo Prefecture, to showcase works by 16 artist collectives, including a statue symbolizing victims of the Japanese military sexual slavery during the World War II.
"The Statue of Peace" symbolizes women who were forced to serve Japanese troops during the 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, euphemistically called "comfort women."
It is the first public exhibition in more than seven years of the statue, which has often become the target of those who deny Japan's wartime atrocities.
The fair also features phots of comfort women and video art related to late Japanese emperor Hirohito, which is considered a taboo in Japan.
Outside the gallery, under tight security, right-wing activists in vehicles denounced the exhibition as "anti-Japan" through loudspeakers and some tried to enter the venue but were blocked by local police.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Moon, Yoon to hold first meeting Monday
-
Allies view N. Korea's ICBM launch as involving Hwasong-15, not new missile: sources
-
(5th LD) 4 killed in collision, crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets
-
(3rd LD) 3 dead, 1 missing in collision, crash of 2 Air Force trainer jets
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 300,000 for 2nd day
-
Cherry blossom street in Yeouido to be open next week due to delayed blooming