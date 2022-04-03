Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lambasted South Korea's defense chief Sunday for talk of "preemptive strike" capabilities and warned that the South may face a "serious threat" for such a "senseless" remark.
In a rare public statement, Kim Yo-jong said, "The senseless and scum-like guy dare mentioned the 'preemptive strike' at a nuclear weapons state, in his senseless bluster which will never be beneficial to South Korea, either."
"South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its Defence Minister," she added in the English-language statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
She is known for her influence on inter-Korean affairs in the Kim regime, holding the post of vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.
Last Friday, South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook publicly stressed that his troops have the capabilities to "accurately and swiftly" strike the origin of North Korea's missile firing as well as command and support facilities in the case of clear signs of a launch toward the South.
(END)
