Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 03, 2022

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 13/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 17/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 18/00 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/01 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/03 Sunny 0

Jeju 14/06 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/04 Sunny 0

Busan 16/08 Sunny 0

