Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 03, 2022
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/04 Sunny 0
Incheon 13/05 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/02 Sunny 0
Cheongju 17/04 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/02 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 18/00 Sunny 0
Gangneung 16/05 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/01 Sunny 0
Gwangju 18/03 Sunny 0
Jeju 14/06 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/04 Sunny 0
Busan 16/08 Sunny 0
(END)
