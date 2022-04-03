(3rd LD) Yoon nominates ex-PM Han for his first prime minister
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with nomination; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday nominated former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the first prime minister of his incoming government.
"I believe nominee Han Duck-soo is the right person to oversee and coordinate the Cabinet and carry out state affairs based on his abundant experience in both the private sector and government," Yoon said during a press conference flanked by Han.
Han, 72, has held a number of high positions in government, including finance minister, prime minister under former President Roh Moo-hyun and ambassador to the United States. In those capacities, he played a key role in negotiating a free trade agreement with the U.S.
Han's nomination was rumored for days, as his expertise in both trade and foreign affairs made him a suitable candidate to oversee Yoon's twin priorities of rebuilding the economy and bolstering national security.
Nominating Han was thought to have other benefits too.
He was born in Jeonju, a liberal stronghold, and served under two liberal presidents, Kim Dae-jung and Roh, which could reduce the chances of his nomination being opposed by the liberal Democratic Party.
Han also passed the National Assembly's vetting during the confirmation process for his nomination as prime minister in 2007.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
