BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook, a member of the global K-pop sensation BTS, has been cleared to attend the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony upon completing his quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test, his agency said Sunday.
"Jungkook has fully recovered from COVID-19 and has been released from his quarantine Saturday in the U.S. time," Big Hit Music announced on Weverse, the group's fan community platform. "The result from his rapid antigen test came back negative, and he will be able to take part in the awards ceremony."
Jungkook had tested positive for the virus last Sunday after arriving in Las Vegas to begin preparing for the group's performance during the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony. Jungkook was the last member of the seven-piece group to have been infected.
The Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, or 9 a.m. Monday in South Korean time, and BTS is set to perform on the stage, along with other nominees Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile.
BTS has been nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with its No. 1 single "Butter." BTS earned a nomination in the same category last year with another chart topper, "Dynamite."
No K-pop act has won a Grammy.
After the Grammys, BTS will have stage shows at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City on Friday and Saturday, and again on April 15 and 16.
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(3rd LD) Moon, Yoon hold first meeting since election
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) PPP chief in controversy after criticizing disability advocacy group over rush-hour subway protests
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
Transition team visits BTS agency without discussing military exemption
-
(LEAD) Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
-
Wilmer Font throws 9 perfect innings in Landers' extra-inning win on KBO Opening Day
-
(LEAD) Daily infections below 300,000 for 3rd day