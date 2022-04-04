BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- K-pop juggernaut BTS has failed to take home an honor at the Grammy Awards, one of the biggest U.S. music awards, for the second consecutive year.
BTS was nominated for best pop duo or group performance with its megahit "Butter" for the 64th Grammy Awards but left the ceremony empty-handed on Sunday (U.S. time).
The honor went to the Doja Cat-SZA duo with its hit song "Kiss Me More" during the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Released in May last year, "Butter" is a vibrant summery song that secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks following its release. It also has surpassed 720 million YouTube views.
Since the nomination closely followed the band's winning of three awards, including the top honor of the artist of the year, at the American Music Awards in November, there was high expectation in the K-pop industry that BTS would also win a Grammy for the first time in the country.
It also took home four awards, including top selling song, for "Dynamite" at the Billboard Music Awards held in May last year.
During the 64th Grammy Awards, the South Korean septet took the stage as a performer for the third consecutive year.
BTS will hold four live concerts at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, as well as April 15-16.
