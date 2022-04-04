Korean-language dailies

-- Han Duck-soo nominated as first PM of incoming government (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- PM nominee Han set to focus on foreign policy for national interest and self-sufficient national defense (Kookmin Daily)

-- President-elect Yoon appoints Han Duck-soo as his first PM (Donga Ilbo)

-- Han Duck-soo tapped as Yoon's first PM (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Han Duck-soo to serve as first PM of new government (Segye Times)

-- PM nominee Han Duck-soo vows to maintain fiscal health (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Han Duck-soo nominated as new PM (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon appoints 'old boy' Han Duck-soo as PM as way to get parliamentary approval (Hankyoreh)

-- PM nominee Han Duck-soo pledges to pursue integration (Hankook Ilbo)

-- PM nominee Han Duck-soo expresses concerns over expansionary fiscal policy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- President-elect Yoon appoints Han Duck-soo as his first PM (Korea Economic Daily)

