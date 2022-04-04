Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Han Duck-soo nominated as first PM of incoming government (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- PM nominee Han set to focus on foreign policy for national interest and self-sufficient national defense (Kookmin Daily)
-- President-elect Yoon appoints Han Duck-soo as his first PM (Donga Ilbo)
-- Han Duck-soo tapped as Yoon's first PM (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Han Duck-soo to serve as first PM of new government (Segye Times)
-- PM nominee Han Duck-soo vows to maintain fiscal health (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Han Duck-soo nominated as new PM (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon appoints 'old boy' Han Duck-soo as PM as way to get parliamentary approval (Hankyoreh)
-- PM nominee Han Duck-soo pledges to pursue integration (Hankook Ilbo)
-- PM nominee Han Duck-soo expresses concerns over expansionary fiscal policy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- President-elect Yoon appoints Han Duck-soo as his first PM (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Han Duck-soo picked to be prime minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon picks Han as prime minister (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon taps Ha Duck-soo as his first prime minister (Korea Times)
(END)
