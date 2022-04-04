Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 04, 2022

SEOUL, April 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 20/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 20/05 Sunny 0

Busan 18/08 Sunny 0

