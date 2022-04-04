Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 04, 2022
SEOUL, April 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/05 Sunny 0
Incheon 14/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/03 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 18/03 Sunny 0
Gwangju 20/04 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/07 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/05 Sunny 0
Busan 18/08 Sunny 0
(END)
