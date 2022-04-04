Asiana resumes route to Hawaii as travel curbs eased
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Monday it has resumed flights to Hawaii as authorities eased travel curbs this month.
Asiana reopened its Incheon-Honolulu route on Sunday, 25 months after its suspension in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flight resumption comes as fully vaccinated South Korean passengers are now exempt from a seven-day self-quarantine, which went into effect Friday, when they return to the country.
Asiana plans to operate three flights a week -- on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays -- to absorb pent-up travel demand, the company said in a statement.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(3rd LD) Moon, Yoon hold first meeting since election
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) PPP chief in controversy after criticizing disability advocacy group over rush-hour subway protests
-
(LEAD) Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
(LEAD) Daily infections below 300,000 for 3rd day
-
(4th LD) Yoon nominates ex-PM Han for his first prime minister
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine