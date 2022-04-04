Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Asiana resumes route to Hawaii as travel curbs eased

All News 09:48 April 04, 2022

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier, said Monday it has resumed flights to Hawaii as authorities eased travel curbs this month.

Asiana reopened its Incheon-Honolulu route on Sunday, 25 months after its suspension in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight resumption comes as fully vaccinated South Korean passengers are now exempt from a seven-day self-quarantine, which went into effect Friday, when they return to the country.

Asiana plans to operate three flights a week -- on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays -- to absorb pent-up travel demand, the company said in a statement.

In this photo taken April 3, 2022, and provided by Asiana Airlines Inc., an Asiana employee offers Hawaiian flower leis to newlyweds headed for Hawaii for their honeymoon at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

