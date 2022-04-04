Seoul stocks open lower amid uncertainty over Ukraine crisis
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday as investors unloaded large-cap shares, including tech issues, amid lingering uncertainties over the Ukraine crisis and inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 11.51 points, or 0.42 percent, to trade at 2,728.34 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Investors took to the sidelines as the ongoing crisis surrounding Ukraine has deepened concerns over soaring energy prices and inflation. Moscow said Sunday that it attacked and destroyed key energy facilities in Ukraine.
Most major shares traded lower, with tech, auto and bio shares leading the decline.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.58 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.43 percent.
Key battery maker LG Energy Solution went down 0.47 percent, and bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics skidded 2.07 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 1.4 percent and its affiliate Kia Corp. shed 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,218.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.4 won from the previous session's close.
