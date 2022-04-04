Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jim Rogers to serve as inter-Korean cooperation project adviser for Paju city

PAJU, South Korea, April 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. investor Jim Rogers has been tapped to serve as an adviser on inter-Korean cooperation projects for Paju, a South Korean city near the border with North Korea, officials said Monday.

Rogers plans to visit Paju, 30 kilometers north of Seoul, on Wednesday to sign an agreement to serve as an adviser for the municipal government for its potential projects with the North, officials said.

Paju officials expect to receive policy advice from Rogers on a range of areas, including a potential railway project, the reopening of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, and a peace and ecological tourism project for the Demilitarized Zone.

This photo provided by the Gangwon provincial government shows U.S. investor Jim Rogers delivering a speech at the Pyeongchang Peace Forum in Pyeongchang, 180 kilometers east of Seoul, on Feb. 2, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

