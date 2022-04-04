Over 12,000 migrant workers to arrive in S. Korea in H1: gov't
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- More than 12,000 migrant workers will enter South Korea in the first half of this year to relieve labor shortage in farming and fishing areas, the justice ministry said Monday.
Of the total of 12,330 migrant workers invited to the country, 100 from the Philippines first arrived here on Monday, with 200 more expected to come by Wednesday.
The 300 Filipino workers have been invited by the Yanggu county government in the eastern Gangwon Province ahead of the busy farming season.
Last week, the justice ministry also decided to grant stay extensions to over 130,000 migrant workers and 950 foreign fishing ship crewmen in the country.
The ministry said it plans to help local industries expected to suffer manpower shortages, such as fish processors, in the second half of this year to employ migrant workers.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(3rd LD) Moon, Yoon hold first meeting since election
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) PPP chief in controversy after criticizing disability advocacy group over rush-hour subway protests
-
(LEAD) Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
(LEAD) Daily infections below 300,000 for 3rd day
-
(4th LD) Yoon nominates ex-PM Han for his first prime minister
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine