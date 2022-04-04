Gyeonggi gov't building raided over Lee wife's alleged misuse of government credit card
SUWON, South Korea, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Police on Monday raided the Gyeonggi provincial government building as part of an investigation into allegations that the wife of former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung misused a local government credit card when Lee was governor.
Kim Hye-kyung, Lee's wife, came under fire weeks ahead of the March 9 presidential election following revelations that she used a credit card of the Gyeonggi government for personal shopping and eating. Lee was Gyeonggi governor from 2018-2021.
Investigators from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency searched a number of offices at the provincial government, including the general administration bureau and the inspections office, for evidence in connection with the allegations.
Kim issued an apology in February, saying she took full responsibility for what transpired as she should have drawn a line between personal and official business.
The case has been under police probe since the main opposition People Power Party filed a complaint against Lee, Kim and an aide in December. The provincial government has launched a separate audit into the allegations.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(3rd LD) Moon, Yoon hold first meeting since election
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) PPP chief in controversy after criticizing disability advocacy group over rush-hour subway protests
-
(LEAD) Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
(4th LD) Yoon nominates ex-PM Han for his first prime minister
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections fall to 6-week low; concerns linger amid eased restrictions
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year