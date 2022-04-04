Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOGAS signs biz tie-up with Sempra Infrastructure

11:38 April 04, 2022

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean state-run gas company Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) said Monday it has signed a business partnership agreement with U.S. energy infrastructure firm Sempra Infrastructure.

KOGAS said the memorandum of understanding, signed in Houston on Friday, calls for cooperation in such business areas as liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen and carbon capture.

In particular, the two companies will strengthen a mutual cooperative system for dealing proactively with the global carbon-neutral policy and participating in low-carbon business, KOGAS added.

"Through collaboration with Sempra Infrastructure, KOGAS will focus on developing new business areas and secure new growth engines," KOGAS CEO Chae Hee-bong said.

Sempra Infrastructure is a leading North American infrastructure company that develops and operates such business sectors as LNG, and low-carbon and clean energy.

This photo provided by Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) on April 4, 2022, shows KOGAS CEO Chae Hee-bong (L) and Sempra Infrastructure CEO Justin Bird posing after sign a memorandum of understanding in Houston. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


