Seoul stocks up late morning on falling oil prices, economic recovery hope
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning as investor sentiment was buoyed by falling oil prices and signs of a global economic recovery despite woes over the U.S.'s monetary tightening and the Ukraine crisis.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had increased 8.65 points, or 0.32 percent, to trade at 2,748.50 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened lower amid lingering uncertainties over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening.
But the index rebounded, as global oil prices fell on the U.S.' release of oil reserves and positive data on U.S. employment raised hope for a global economic recovery.
Individual investors picked up shares, offsetting selling by institutions and foreigners.
Major tech and steel shares led the upturn.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.29 percent, and key battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.58 percent. Top steelmaker POSCO Holdings went up 1.56 percent.
But bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics fell 0.85 percent, and mobile messenger operator Kakao shed 1.89 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,217.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.0 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(3rd LD) Moon, Yoon hold first meeting since election
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) PPP chief in controversy after criticizing disability advocacy group over rush-hour subway protests
-
(LEAD) Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
(4th LD) Yoon nominates ex-PM Han for his first prime minister
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections fall to 6-week low; concerns linger amid eased restrictions
-
(LEAD) Daily infections below 300,000 for 3rd day