Once unwanted, veterans make early impact on new clubs in KBO

Much like Noh, Park is seen as a placeholder until an injured player returns. Lee Hak-ju, a former U.S. minor league prospect whom the Giants acquired in a trade with the Samsung Lions, is sidelined with a finger injury and is working his way back up. Park has been a utility-type player who has appeared at every infield position over his nine-year career. The light-hitting Park likely won't be hitting doubles every game but his versatility on the field can still come in handy.