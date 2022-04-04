Military reports 1,669 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:19 April 04, 2022
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Monday reported 1,669 additional COVID-19 cases in the military, raising the total caseload among service members to 90,601.
The new cases included 1,151 from the Army, 247 from the Air Force, 168 from the Navy, 46 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 44 from the Marine Corps.
There were also seven cases from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, four cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the ministry.
Currently, 15,368 military personnel are under treatment.
