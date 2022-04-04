KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GS E&C 44,550 DN 2,050
LS 51,700 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES121000 UP2000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 585,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 166,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,540 UP 40
SKC 159,000 UP 4,500
GC Corp 197,000 DN 2,500
DongwonInd 252,500 UP 6,000
GS Retail 29,050 UP 700
Ottogi 459,000 UP 14,500
SK Discovery 41,050 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 6,660 UP 90
HtlShilla 84,800 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 45,550 UP 1,150
ORION Holdings 14,150 UP 100
Daesang 23,650 UP 650
SKNetworks 4,725 UP 50
KCC 343,500 UP 6,000
SKBP 90,500 UP 1,700
NEXENTIRE 6,480 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 97,200 UP 300
AmoreG 47,550 UP 950
HyundaiMtr 178,000 0
BukwangPharm 12,600 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 98,800 UP 3,300
Daewoong 31,300 UP 700
TaekwangInd 1,031,000 DN 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,330 UP 180
KAL 31,950 UP 750
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,150 UP 30
LG Corp. 75,500 DN 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 122,500 UP 3,000
BoryungPharm 13,050 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,800 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,350 UP 600
Shinsegae 262,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 306,500 UP 8,000
SGBC 66,800 UP 100
Yuhan 58,900 DN 100
(MORE)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(3rd LD) Moon, Yoon hold first meeting since election
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
Uncertainty hangs over relocation of presidential office despite Moon's promise to cooperate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections fall to 6-week low; concerns linger amid eased restrictions
-
(LEAD) Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year
-
(4th LD) Yoon nominates ex-PM Han for his first prime minister
-
Kim Tae-ri makes extra efforts for teen character in 'Twenty Five Twenty One'