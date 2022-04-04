SLCORP 24,350 DN 50

CJ LOGISTICS 127,000 UP 500

DOOSAN 105,500 UP 3,000

DL 61,600 0

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,900 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 41,500 UP 50

HITEJINRO 37,450 DN 300

SK hynix 117,000 UP 1,000

Youngpoong 690,000 UP 8,000

HyundaiEng&Const 46,050 DN 1,400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,150 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 219,500 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,700 UP 250

Kogas 39,150 UP 350

Hanwha 31,600 UP 150

HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,500 0

KIA CORP. 73,700 DN 500

DB HiTek 72,900 DN 500

CJ 85,500 UP 1,300

TaihanElecWire 1,880 UP 25

Hyundai M&F INS 31,700 DN 400

LX INT 34,300 DN 500

DongkukStlMill 16,600 UP 50

Hyosung 85,700 UP 200

LOTTE 33,500 UP 900

GCH Corp 23,500 UP 50

LotteChilsung 181,500 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,050 UP 40

POSCO Holdings 294,000 UP 6,000

DB INSURANCE 69,700 DN 600

SamsungElec 69,300 UP 200

NHIS 11,550 UP 100

KSOE 86,500 UP 400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,750 0

MS IND 22,750 UP 50

OCI 106,000 UP 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 43,550 DN 750

KorZinc 602,000 UP 12,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,670 UP 40

Hanssem 83,400 UP 1,700

(MORE)