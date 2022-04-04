KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SLCORP 24,350 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 127,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 105,500 UP 3,000
DL 61,600 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,900 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 41,500 UP 50
HITEJINRO 37,450 DN 300
SK hynix 117,000 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 690,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,050 DN 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,150 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 219,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,700 UP 250
Kogas 39,150 UP 350
Hanwha 31,600 UP 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,500 0
KIA CORP. 73,700 DN 500
DB HiTek 72,900 DN 500
CJ 85,500 UP 1,300
TaihanElecWire 1,880 UP 25
Hyundai M&F INS 31,700 DN 400
LX INT 34,300 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 16,600 UP 50
Hyosung 85,700 UP 200
LOTTE 33,500 UP 900
GCH Corp 23,500 UP 50
LotteChilsung 181,500 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,050 UP 40
POSCO Holdings 294,000 UP 6,000
DB INSURANCE 69,700 DN 600
SamsungElec 69,300 UP 200
NHIS 11,550 UP 100
KSOE 86,500 UP 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,750 0
MS IND 22,750 UP 50
OCI 106,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 43,550 DN 750
KorZinc 602,000 UP 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,670 UP 40
Hanssem 83,400 UP 1,700
