KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 161,500 0
HyundaiMipoDock 76,800 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 55,800 UP 300
S-Oil 101,000 UP 2,700
LG Innotek 385,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 205,500 DN 500
HMM 28,550 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 63,500 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 156,000 UP 1,000
S-1 72,700 UP 1,800
Mobis 215,000 DN 2,000
ZINUS 71,000 DN 600
Hanchem 236,500 0
DWS 57,800 UP 500
KEPCO 23,250 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 139,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,050 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,270 UP 100
SamsungSecu 42,200 0
KG DONGBU STL 11,100 UP 50
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,700 UP 500
SKTelecom 58,500 UP 1,300
SNT MOTIV 47,200 UP 150
HyundaiElev 38,000 0
Handsome 35,700 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 23,000 UP 300
COWAY 67,700 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,900 UP 1,400
Hanon Systems 11,950 UP 250
SK 247,500 UP 6,000
IBK 11,000 UP 50
ShinpoongPharm 37,150 DN 550
DONGSUH 27,200 UP 200
SamsungEng 25,450 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 113,000 UP 500
PanOcean 6,650 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 32,650 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 24,950 UP 1,250
KT 36,650 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL170000 UP5000
(MORE)
