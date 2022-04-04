Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 April 04, 2022

LOTTE TOUR 18,200 0
LG Uplus 14,150 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 UP 400
Celltrion 170,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 22,650 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,500 UP 300
KT&G 81,400 UP 400
DHICO 21,000 UP 700
Doosanfc 40,300 UP 100
LG Display 20,050 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 DN 100
Kangwonland 28,000 0
NAVER 338,000 UP 2,500
LGELECTRONICS 117,000 DN 500
LGCHEM 526,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 105,500 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 83,800 UP 1,000
NCsoft 476,000 UP 9,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,300 UP 400
KIWOOM 100,500 UP 1,400
DSME 24,750 UP 500
HDSINFRA 6,580 UP 50
DWEC 6,730 DN 160
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,750 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 388,000 UP 8,500
KEPCO KPS 42,350 UP 900
LGH&H 904,000 UP 8,000
SK Innovation 217,000 UP 2,000
KIH 78,200 UP 800
GS 44,700 UP 750
CJ CGV 28,550 UP 500
LIG Nex1 72,400 UP 600
Fila Holdings 32,200 UP 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,500 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,185 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 19,100 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 61,100 UP 300
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!