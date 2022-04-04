KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 49,900 UP 2,100
CSWIND 62,100 UP 100
GKL 15,550 UP 300
KOLON IND 61,700 DN 200
HanmiPharm 274,500 UP 1,500
CUCKOO 17,700 0
Meritz Financial 40,700 UP 100
BNK Financial Group 8,030 UP 70
emart 141,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 32,900 DN 200
Hansae 27,900 UP 1,150
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 00 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 47,800 UP 1,150
PIAM 46,850 UP 850
HANJINKAL 62,600 DN 200
DoubleUGames 52,400 UP 1,100
COSMAX 87,700 UP 900
MANDO 49,450 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 816,000 DN 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,000 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,500 UP 400
Netmarble 109,500 UP 1,500
KRAFTON 298,500 UP 20,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54700 UP700
ORION 89,700 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,350 UP 150
BGF Retail 179,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 136,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 15,400 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 465,000 UP 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 529,000 UP 7,000
SKBS 155,500 UP 2,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,300 DN 50
KakaoBank 50,800 DN 100
HYBE 313,500 DN 9,500
SK ie technology 128,000 UP 3,500
LG Energy Solution 438,500 UP 10,500
DL E&C 132,500 DN 1,000
kakaopay 144,500 UP 1,000
SKSQUARE 56,200 DN 100
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(3rd LD) Moon, Yoon hold first meeting since election
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
Uncertainty hangs over relocation of presidential office despite Moon's promise to cooperate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections fall to 6-week low; concerns linger amid eased restrictions
-
(LEAD) Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year
-
(4th LD) Yoon nominates ex-PM Han for his first prime minister
-
Kim Tae-ri makes extra efforts for teen character in 'Twenty Five Twenty One'