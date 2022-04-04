Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon bestows medal to ex-Supreme Court justice

All News 16:05 April 04, 2022

SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday awarded a state medal to former Supreme Court Justice Park Sang-ok for playing a significant role in ensuring the rights of vulnerable people and narrowing the gender gap, his office said.

Park retired last year after wrapping up his six-year tenure.

