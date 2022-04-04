S. Korean Bond Yields on April 4, 2022
All News 16:50 April 04, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.844 1.823 +2.1
2-year TB 2.585 2.483 +10.2
3-year TB 2.837 2.784 +5.3
10-year TB 3.065 3.007 +5.8
2-year MSB 2.468 2.413 +5.5
3-year CB (AA-) 3.499 3.458 +4.1
91-day CD 1.510 1.510 0.0
(END)
