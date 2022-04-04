Ex-lawmaker Yoo, ex-finance minister Kim neck-and-neck in race for Gyeonggi governor
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Former opposition lawmaker Yoo Seong-min and former finance minister Kim Dong-yeon are running neck and neck in a hypothetical two-way race for governorship of Gyeonggi Province in the June local elections, a survey showed Monday.
According to the survey of 1,009 adults, conducted by Realmeter from last Friday and Saturday, Yoo led Kim 37.6 percent to 36 percent, which was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Yoo received high support from people in their 20s, 30s and 60 and older, while Kim earned high support from people in their 40s and 50s, the survey showed.
Yoo of the conservative People Power Party declared his bid for the top post of South Korea's most populous province last week.
Kim, head of the minor New Wave Party, withdrew his candidacy in this year's presidential election to support the liberal Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, also announced his bid for the Gyeonggi governorship.
Meanwhile, a former lawmaker Kang Yong-suk, who runs a right-wing YouTube channel, declared his bid for Gyeonggi Governor earlier in the day, claiming that he wants to achieve "dream" of former President Park Geun-hye in Gyeonggi Province.
