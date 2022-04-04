2.33 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines discarded since February last year
SEOUL, April 4 (Yonhap) -- Some 2.33 million doses of coronavirus vaccines had been discarded here since February last year, which is equal to 1.8 percent of the 132.8 million doses of vaccines imported here so far, a report showed Monday.
Of the disposed-of vaccines, Moderna took a lion's share of 72.4 percent at some 1.68 million, followed by Pfizer with some 340,000, AstraZeneca with some 258,000 and Janssen with some 45,900, according to the report compiled by Rep. Suh Jung-sook of the opposition People Power Party (PPP).
The vaccine waste was due to low uptake, as most were multi-dose viral vaccines and expired due to reasons such as temperature.
The health authorities expect more vaccines to be wasted down the road, as the termination of the vaccine pass scheme and wider infections have reduced demand for vaccination.
The number of fully vaccinated people in the country came to 44.5 million, or 86.7 percent of the 52 million population, while 63.9 percent had received booster shots.
Meanwhile, an additional 145.48 million doses of vaccines are set to arrive here this year, with 14.96 million doses of vaccines already imported this year as of Feb. 24.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
BTS leaves for Las Vegas to attend Grammy Awards, hold live concerts
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
Uncertainty hangs over relocation of presidential office despite Moon's promise to cooperate
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections fall to 6-week low; concerns linger amid eased restrictions
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year
-
(LEAD) Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence
-
Gyeonggi gov't building raided over Lee wife's alleged misuse of government credit card
-
(4th LD) Yoon nominates ex-PM Han for his first prime minister