S. Korean, U.S. nuclear envoys agree to push for new UNSC resolution on N. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States on Monday agreed to jointly push for a new U.N. Security Council resolution against North Korea over its recent series of ballistic missile launches.
They also reaffirmed their condemnation of the missile launches as serious violations of existing UNSC resolutions.
"South Korea and the U.S. first shared our views on the current situation of the Korean Peninsula at today's meeting," Noh Kyu-duk said of his meeting with Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for the DPRK.
"In addition, we reaffirmed our joint position that it is important to sternly act against North Korea's provocations while maintaining a strong joint defense posture," added Noh.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
Noh arrived here Sunday to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches that included the firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24 (Seoul time), which ended the North's self-imposed moratorium on long-range ballistic missile testing that had been in place since November 2017.
"These launches are a clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and we must work together to come up with a decisive response to the DPRK's provocative behavior," the top U.S. nuclear envoy told reporters.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
