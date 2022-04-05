(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 5)
Approval of prime minister-nominee first test for Yoon
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol nominated former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the first prime minister of his incoming administration. Highlighting Han's competence and expertise in administration, Yoon said, "Han is most suitable for overseeing the Cabinet with his abundant experience in the economy, foreign affairs and security." During a press conference Sunday, he added, "Han has been recognized for his capabilities regardless of partisan differences."
As Yoon noted it, Han is recognized as a promising candidate for the premiership thanks to the richness of his career serving in major posts for previous administrations. He served as prime minister and deputy prime minister under President Roh Moo-hyun, and Korean ambassador to the United States under the Lee Myung-bak administration. He also served as chairman of the Korea International Trade Association during the Park Geun-hye government.
As trade minister in 2001, he helped pave the way for the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement struck in 2006. While serving as prime minister in 2007, he held inter-Korean prime ministerial talks with his North Korean counterpart Kim Young-il. All of this shows that Han is well-qualified to become prime minister of the new administration.
In the press conference, Han addressed the four key agenda items he will focus on ― diplomacy and defense for the sake of the national interest, fortifying fiscal integrity, maintaining trade balances and enhancing productivity ― in an apparent move to show he is well prepared for the post. Han, if appointed, should make efforts to rejuvenate the economy reeling from the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and lay the groundwork for the smooth sailing of the new administration.
Hailing from Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, there is the expectation that Han will devote himself to promoting national unity in the wake of the hard-fought presidential election, and elicit cooperation from the majority Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) that now controls the 300-member National Assembly with 172 seats. Yet, as Han's appointment needs Assembly approval, it is natural that the DPK is poised to strictly verify Han regarding his qualifications. But this does not mean the party should delay or hamper the approval process to "tame" the new administration.
Despite expectations for the nominee, there is skepticism over Han's alleged lack of fresh ideas and ability to cope with the rapidly changing environment at home and abroad such as the new industrial paradigm of the forthcoming Fourth Industrial Revolution. Han, 72, who began his career as a civil servant in 1970, should double down on clearing away such anxiety with a totally new mindset.
Given this, the formation of a new Cabinet will be the first litmus test for the Yoon administration. It is necessary to pick capable figures who can meet the people's aspirations for a better future. As both Yoon and Han promised to strengthen national integration and cooperation with the opposition, they should pursue "inclusive politics" to embrace all people regardless of their political persuasion. Collaboration with the DPK, in particular, is a must for the new administration to get off to a good start.
(END)
