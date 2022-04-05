Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- World enraged by Russian military's Bucha killings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Current, incoming powers again clash over presidential office relocation budget (Kookmin Daily)
-- Snowballing debt of self-employed people (Donga Ilbo)
-- Transition team shares Yoon's inaugural Cabinet plan with PM nominee (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Incoming gov't to push for bills to prevent power-based sexual assault (Segye Times)
-- World fury over Russian military's Bucha killings (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't backtracks anti-nuclear policy, resumes Gori-2 reactor (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- World in shock over Russia's Bucha massacre (Hankyoreh)
-- Incoming gov't to put brakes on expansionary fiscal policy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- It's time to develop Yongsan as national symbol (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Companies to face increasing burden from carbon neutral plan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- PCR tests waived for COVID-recovered foreigners (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon faces familiar dilemma over restoring Japan relations (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon to complete Cabinet picks by next week (Korea Times)
