-- World enraged by Russian military's Bucha killings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Current, incoming powers again clash over presidential office relocation budget (Kookmin Daily)

-- Snowballing debt of self-employed people (Donga Ilbo)

-- Transition team shares Yoon's inaugural Cabinet plan with PM nominee (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Incoming gov't to push for bills to prevent power-based sexual assault (Segye Times)

-- World fury over Russian military's Bucha killings (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't backtracks anti-nuclear policy, resumes Gori-2 reactor (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- World in shock over Russia's Bucha massacre (Hankyoreh)

-- Incoming gov't to put brakes on expansionary fiscal policy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- It's time to develop Yongsan as national symbol (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Companies to face increasing burden from carbon neutral plan (Korea Economic Daily)

