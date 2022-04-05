2018 -- Former President Park Geun-hye is sentenced to 24 years in prison and a 18 billion-won fine in a massive corruption scandal that toppled her from power early last year. The Seoul Central District Court meted out the guilty verdict for the former leader, about a year after her arrest in late March 2017. The Supreme Court handed down the final verdict of a 20-year sentence on Park on Jan. 14, 2021.

