Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 05, 2022

SEOUL, April 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/05 Sunny 10

Incheon 13/06 Sunny 10

Suwon 17/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/03 Sunny 10

Gwangju 19/04 Sunny 20

Jeju 17/10 Sunny 20

Daegu 21/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 19/09 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!