(LEAD) S. Korean FM to attend NATO meeting in Brussels
(ATTN: UPDATES with details on minister's meetings in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top diplomat will participate in a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) foreign ministers to be held in Belgium, his office said Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will head to Brussels later in the day for the session to open Thursday, which will be presided by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and attended by 30 nations, it said.
The upcoming gathering is expected to focus on the coordinated international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other global security challenges.
South Korea was invited to the ministerial meeting, along with other non-NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
During his visit to Belgium, Chung plans to hold separate meetings, either formal bilateral talks or pull-aside ones, with counterparts from Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Germany, as well as with Stoltenberg, a ministry official told reporters later on background.
Consultations are under way as well for a possible meeting between Chung and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the official added.
Regarding the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Chung and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, the official said that there is no schedule yet for it.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
