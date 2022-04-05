(LEAD) Moon instructs Cabinet to approve funds for presidential office relocation
(ATTN: UPDATES with President Moon's remarks in paras 1-3; EDITS to conform; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The Cabinet will hold an extraordinary session Wednesday to approve the reserve government funds for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office, as President Moon Jae-in ordered swift approval of the spending, an official said.
"President Moon Jae-in was briefed this morning on the results of the government's review of the reserve funds for the presidential office's relocation and ordered that an extraordinary Cabinet session be held as soon as possible to swiftly approve the funds," presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
Yoon has been pushing to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into the defense ministry compound in Yongsan, central Seoul, before his May 10 inauguration, saying the relocation would help him connect better with people.
In order for the project to move forward, the outgoing administration of President Moon Jae-in needs to approve the necessary budget. Moon's office had initially expressed concern that a hurried relocation could leave a security vacuum, but Moon later said he would cooperate after carefully examining the project.
Yoon's spokesperson previewed the Cabinet meeting at a press briefing earlier Tuesday.
"I was told the reserve government funds for the relocation to Yongsan will be approved at an extraordinary Cabinet meeting tomorrow," Kim Eun-hye said. "I believe there will be smooth cooperation."
Yoon has said the relocation is expected to cost 49.6 billion won (US$40.8 million), including 11.8 billion won for moving the defense ministry to the Joint Chiefs of Staff building in the same compound, 25.2 billion won for remodeling the defense ministry building into the presidential office and 9.9 billion won for moving the office of the presidential security service.
The initial budget to be approved by the Cabinet is expected to be less at around 31 billion won.
Yoon has vowed never to move into Cheong Wa Dae, calling it a "symbol of imperial power."
Yoon's office has said he will continue to work from the transition team's office if the relocation is not completed by his inauguration.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
S. Korea hands over 1.1 million rounds of depleted uranium ammunition to U.S.
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(LEAD) BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year
-
Gyeonggi gov't building raided over Lee wife's alleged misuse of government credit card
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections fall to 6-week low; concerns linger amid eased restrictions