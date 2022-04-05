Yoon administration's agenda items narrowed down to 110: spokesperson
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has sorted out about 110 items that the incoming government plans to pursue, Yoon's spokesperson said Tuesday.
"Currently items for the state agenda have been narrowed down 110, while action items have been reduced to 580, but we will further encapsulate to keep our promises with the people," Kim Eun-hye, Yoon's spokesperson, said during a press briefing.
Earlier, the presidential transition committee said it will review and select items for the agenda by April 25, and Yoon plans to finalize and announce them sometime between May 4 and 9.
The transition team is comprised of seven standing subcommittees, including those for foreign affairs and national security; science, technology and education; and two for the economy.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
S. Korea hands over 1.1 million rounds of depleted uranium ammunition to U.S.
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(LEAD) BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year
-
Gyeonggi gov't building raided over Lee wife's alleged misuse of government credit card
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections fall to 6-week low; concerns linger amid eased restrictions