(LEAD) Yoon administration's agenda items narrowed to 115: spokesperson
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has sorted out about 110 items that the incoming government plans to pursue, Yoon's spokesperson said Tuesday.
"Currently items for the state agenda have been narrowed to about 110, while action items have been reduced to 580, but we will further narrow down our plans to keep our promises to the people," Kim Eun-hye, Yoon's spokesperson, said during a press briefing.
Shin Yong-hyun, a spokesperson for the presidential transition committee, later clarified that a total of 115 state agenda items and 587 action items have been gathered and follow-up work, which includes the review of campaign pledges from other parties, is under way.
Earlier, the presidential transition committee said it will review and select items for the agenda by April 25, and Yoon plans to finalize and announce them sometime between May 4 and 9.
The transition team is comprised of seven standing subcommittees, including those for foreign affairs and national security; science, technology and education; and two for the economy.
