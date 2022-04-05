BOK chief nominee reports 4.2 bln won in assets
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Rhee Chang-yong, the nominee for chief of the Bank of Korea (BOK), has reported 4.2 billion won (US$3.46 million) in assets ahead of his confirmation hearing.
According to the hearing request submitted Monday to the National Assembly, Rhee and his wife have about 2.76 billion won in real estate, 1.38 billion won in bank deposits, and a car worth 28.09 million won.
Their property includes an apartment, a leasehold, a rural field and a shopping mall.
He was exempted from military service after a knee surgery and has no records of crimes and tax delinquency.
President Moon Jae-in on March 23 nominated Rhee, then director of the Asia and Pacific department at the International Monetary Fund, to replace Lee Ju-yeol as governor of the central bank
The presidential office sent the hearing request Monday. The National Assembly is required to finish the hearing process within 20 days after receiving the request.
Born in 1960, Rhee majored in economics at Seoul National University (SNU) and received a Ph.D. in economics at Harvard University.
Rhee previously worked as a professor at SNU, vice chief of the Financial Services Commission and chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.
(END)
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
-
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea voices 'deep regrets' over Japan's history textbooks
-
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
-
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
-
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
-
S. Korea hands over 1.1 million rounds of depleted uranium ammunition to U.S.
-
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
-
(LEAD) BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year
-
Gyeonggi gov't building raided over Lee wife's alleged misuse of government credit card
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections fall to 6-week low; concerns linger amid eased restrictions