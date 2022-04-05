Kiwoom Heroes cry foul over ban on eating from seats at domed stadium

With virus restrictions being eased or lifted altogether across the nation, however, one club in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) got the short end of the stick. Starting Tuesday evening, fans attending home games of the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul won't get to eat and drink from their seats as those at other ballparks can. That's because the dome, the only one of its kind in the country, is labeled as an "indoor" facility, where eating and drinking from seats is prohibited. Instead, fans must use designated concession tables in the concourse, as they had done before the easing of virus restrictions.