KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 600,000 UP 15,000
KPIC 163,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,540 0
SKC 160,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 29,350 UP 300
Ottogi 458,000 DN 1,000
SK Discovery 40,900 DN 150
DongwonInd 254,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 44,650 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 6,590 DN 70
GC Corp 194,000 DN 3,000
HtlShilla 84,700 DN 100
Hanmi Science 45,200 DN 350
LS 51,600 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES126500 UP5500
LOTTE Fine Chem 82,700 UP 900
KAL 32,000 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 8,160 DN 170
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,200 DN 150
LG Corp. 75,300 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,110 DN 40
POSCO CHEMICAL 124,500 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 1,045,000 UP 14,000
BoryungPharm 13,350 UP 300
NEXENTIRE 6,430 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 DN 200
KCC 341,500 DN 2,000
SKBP 90,100 DN 400
SKNetworks 4,710 DN 15
Daesang 23,600 DN 50
ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 50
BukwangPharm 12,600 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 101,000 UP 2,200
Daewoong 31,000 DN 300
AmoreG 47,250 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 179,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 309,500 UP 3,000
Shinsegae 265,500 UP 3,500
SGBC 66,100 DN 700
Hyosung 85,200 DN 500
