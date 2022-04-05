KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 16,400 DN 200
DB HiTek 72,800 DN 100
CJ 85,200 DN 300
LX INT 34,300 0
TaihanElecWire 1,950 UP 70
Hyundai M&F INS 31,600 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 215,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,750 UP 50
Kogas 38,450 DN 700
Hanwha 31,250 DN 350
SK hynix 116,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 690,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 46,350 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,300 UP 150
DL 61,400 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,450 DN 50
KIA CORP. 73,800 UP 100
Yuhan 58,800 DN 100
SLCORP 24,300 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 128,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 101,000 DN 4,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,500 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 40,400 DN 1,100
HITEJINRO 37,650 UP 200
LOTTE 33,600 UP 100
GCH Corp 23,650 UP 150
LotteChilsung 180,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,980 DN 70
POSCO Holdings 289,500 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 69,400 DN 300
SamsungElec 69,200 DN 100
NHIS 11,450 DN 100
Hanssem 81,800 DN 1,600
KSOE 87,200 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 162,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,650 DN 100
MS IND 23,100 UP 350
OCI 107,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 43,950 UP 400
KorZinc 605,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is conducting secret direct offensive operations in Ukraine
Exhibition featuring sexual slavery statue kicks off in Tokyo
BTS member Jungkook cleared to attend Grammy Awards after completing quarantine
Various sub-events planned for fans coming to watch BTS concerts in Las Vegas
(URGENT) Ahn says he won't serve in incoming government's Cabinet
U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea for additional provocation: State Dept.
(LEAD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong
S. Korea, U.S. sign military document for war plan update
(LEAD) Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 10, relax biz hour curfew to midnight
S. Korea hands over 1.1 million rounds of depleted uranium ammunition to U.S.
(LEAD) BTS fails to win Grammy for second consecutive year
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections jump to over 260,000