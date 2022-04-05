Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 April 05, 2022

DongkukStlMill 16,400 DN 200
DB HiTek 72,800 DN 100
CJ 85,200 DN 300
LX INT 34,300 0
TaihanElecWire 1,950 UP 70
Hyundai M&F INS 31,600 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 215,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,750 UP 50
Kogas 38,450 DN 700
Hanwha 31,250 DN 350
SK hynix 116,500 DN 500
Youngpoong 690,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 46,350 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,300 UP 150
DL 61,400 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,450 DN 50
KIA CORP. 73,800 UP 100
Yuhan 58,800 DN 100
SLCORP 24,300 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 128,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 101,000 DN 4,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,500 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 40,400 DN 1,100
HITEJINRO 37,650 UP 200
LOTTE 33,600 UP 100
GCH Corp 23,650 UP 150
LotteChilsung 180,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,980 DN 70
POSCO Holdings 289,500 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 69,400 DN 300
SamsungElec 69,200 DN 100
NHIS 11,450 DN 100
Hanssem 81,800 DN 1,600
KSOE 87,200 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 162,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,650 DN 100
MS IND 23,100 UP 350
OCI 107,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 43,950 UP 400
KorZinc 605,000 UP 3,000
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!