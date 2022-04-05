KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,660 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 78,000 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 55,500 DN 300
S-Oil 99,900 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 378,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 199,500 DN 6,000
HMM 28,500 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 63,400 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 156,500 UP 500
Mobis 217,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,300 DN 1,400
S-1 72,600 DN 100
ZINUS 70,800 DN 200
Hanchem 240,000 UP 3,500
DWS 60,200 UP 2,400
KEPCO 23,000 DN 250
SamsungSecu 41,850 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 11,050 DN 50
SKTelecom 57,700 DN 800
SNT MOTIV 46,600 DN 600
HyundaiElev 38,050 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 140,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 40,950 DN 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 4,215 DN 55
SamsungEng 25,100 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 DN 500
PanOcean 6,620 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 32,450 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 24,650 DN 300
KT 36,750 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL167000 DN3000
LOTTE TOUR 18,100 DN 100
LG Uplus 14,000 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,000 DN 800
KT&G 81,400 0
Hanon Systems 11,800 DN 150
SK 247,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 36,950 DN 200
Handsome 36,250 UP 550
Asiana Airlines 23,100 UP 100
