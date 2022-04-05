KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 67,200 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,700 DN 200
IBK 10,800 DN 200
DONGSUH 27,200 0
NAVER 342,500 UP 4,500
Kakao 107,500 UP 2,000
DHICO 21,000 0
Doosanfc 41,350 UP 1,050
NCsoft 480,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 99,900 DN 600
DSME 25,050 UP 300
HDSINFRA 6,510 DN 70
DWEC 6,740 UP 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,500 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 389,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 41,700 DN 650
LGH&H 909,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 540,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 83,000 DN 800
LG Display 19,400 DN 650
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,400 UP 100
Kangwonland 28,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,850 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 117,500 UP 500
Celltrion 171,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 22,550 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,100 UP 600
KIH 77,500 DN 700
SK Innovation 215,500 DN 1,500
GS 44,800 UP 100
CJ CGV 28,400 DN 150
LIG Nex1 71,000 DN 1,400
Fila Holdings 32,250 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,100 DN 1,400
HANWHA LIFE 3,165 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 0
FOOSUNG 19,650 UP 550
Youngone Corp 52,400 UP 2,500
