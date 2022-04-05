KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 63,400 UP 1,300
GKL 16,250 UP 700
KOLON IND 61,400 DN 300
HanmiPharm 271,500 DN 3,000
Hansae 29,500 UP 1,600
Meritz Financial 39,300 DN 1,400
BNK Financial Group 7,870 DN 160
emart 141,000 0
KBFinancialGroup 59,500 DN 1,600
COSMAX 87,800 UP 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY347 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 48,200 UP 400
POONGSAN 33,150 UP 250
PIAM 47,350 UP 500
HANJINKAL 62,100 DN 500
DoubleUGames 52,700 UP 300
CUCKOO 18,250 UP 550
Doosan Bobcat 38,550 DN 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,600 UP 100
Netmarble 111,500 UP 2,000
KRAFTON 293,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S55200 UP500
ORION 89,200 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,150 DN 200
MANDO 49,600 UP 150
BGF Retail 180,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 135,500 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 813,000 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 15,250 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 456,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 518,000 DN 11,000
SKBS 155,000 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 14,850 DN 450
KakaoBank 49,800 DN 1,000
HYBE 311,500 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 126,000 DN 2,000
LG Energy Solution 449,000 UP 10,500
DL E&C 131,000 DN 1,500
kakaopay 142,500 DN 2,000
SKSQUARE 56,500 UP 300
(END)
