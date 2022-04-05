CSWIND 63,400 UP 1,300

GKL 16,250 UP 700

KOLON IND 61,400 DN 300

HanmiPharm 271,500 DN 3,000

Hansae 29,500 UP 1,600

Meritz Financial 39,300 DN 1,400

BNK Financial Group 7,870 DN 160

emart 141,000 0

KBFinancialGroup 59,500 DN 1,600

COSMAX 87,800 UP 100

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY347 50 UP150

KOLMAR KOREA 48,200 UP 400

POONGSAN 33,150 UP 250

PIAM 47,350 UP 500

HANJINKAL 62,100 DN 500

DoubleUGames 52,700 UP 300

CUCKOO 18,250 UP 550

Doosan Bobcat 38,550 DN 450

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,600 UP 100

Netmarble 111,500 UP 2,000

KRAFTON 293,500 DN 5,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S55200 UP500

ORION 89,200 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,150 DN 200

MANDO 49,600 UP 150

BGF Retail 180,000 UP 1,000

SKCHEM 135,500 DN 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 813,000 DN 3,000

HDC-OP 15,250 DN 150

HYOSUNG TNC 456,000 DN 9,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 518,000 DN 11,000

SKBS 155,000 DN 500

WooriFinancialGroup 14,850 DN 450

KakaoBank 49,800 DN 1,000

HYBE 311,500 DN 2,000

SK ie technology 126,000 DN 2,000

LG Energy Solution 449,000 UP 10,500

DL E&C 131,000 DN 1,500

kakaopay 142,500 DN 2,000

SKSQUARE 56,500 UP 300

