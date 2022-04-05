S. Korean Bond Yields on April 5, 2022
All News 16:38 April 05, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.852 1.844 +0.8
2-year TB 2.629 2.585 +4.4
3-year TB 2.879 2.837 +4.2
10-year TB 3.080 3.065 +1.5
2-year MSB 2.561 2.468 +9.3
3-year CB (AA-) 3.542 3.499 +4.3
91-day CD 1.510 1.510 0.0
(END)
